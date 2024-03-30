Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,836,375

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (25)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (11)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3693 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search