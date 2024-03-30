Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,836,375
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (25)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (18)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Künker (11)
- Lanz München (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- WAG (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3693 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
