Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

