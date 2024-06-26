Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4017 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU50 РНГА
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
