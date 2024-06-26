Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4017 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (21)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (15)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU50 РНГА
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search