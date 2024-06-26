5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4017 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

