Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 203,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1755 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

