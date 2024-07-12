Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 203,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1755 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
