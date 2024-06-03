Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 with mark ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5255 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 54143 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search