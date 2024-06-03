Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 with mark ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) VG (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)