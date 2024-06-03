Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 with mark ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5255 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 54143 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
