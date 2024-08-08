Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1755 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,842
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1755 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 62,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11930 $
Price in auction currency 11501 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
42085 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
