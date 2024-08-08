5 Roubles 1755 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1755 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 62,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (8) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5)