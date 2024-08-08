Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1755 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1755 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1755 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,842

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1755 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 62,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11930 $
Price in auction currency 11501 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
42085 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

