Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 310,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

