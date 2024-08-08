Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,58 g
- Pure gold (0,2086 oz) 6,4879 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 310,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search