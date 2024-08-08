Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,58 g
  • Pure gold (0,2086 oz) 6,4879 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 310,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
326021 $
Price in auction currency 310000 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

