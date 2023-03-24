Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 44500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
