Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 44500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
