Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)