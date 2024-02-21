Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
5201 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
5116 $
Price in auction currency 472441 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
