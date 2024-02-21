Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

