Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
5201 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
5116 $
Price in auction currency 472441 RUB
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

