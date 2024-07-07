Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type". V-shaped corsage (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: V-shaped corsage
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 677,326
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. V-shaped corsage. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6133 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1743 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
