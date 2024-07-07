Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type". V-shaped corsage (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: V-shaped corsage

Obverse Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" V-shaped corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" V-shaped corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 677,326

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. V-shaped corsage. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6133 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
