Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (95) XF (102) VF (43) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (6) MS60 (7) AU58 (12) AU55 (16) AU53 (14) AU50 (15) XF45 (19) XF40 (15) VF35 (5) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (20) PCGS (3) RNGA (7) ННР (11)

