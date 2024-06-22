Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,083,350

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 53000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1751 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

