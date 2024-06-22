Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1751 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,083,350
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 53000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
