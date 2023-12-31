Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type". Small crown over the eagle (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Small crown over the eagle

Obverse Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" Small crown over the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" Small crown over the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. Small crown over the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8117 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4595 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1754 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search