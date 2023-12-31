Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type". Small crown over the eagle (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. Small crown over the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) Service ННР (3)