Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type". Small crown over the eagle (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Small crown over the eagle
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. Small crown over the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8117 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4595 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
