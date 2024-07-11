Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,45 g
- Pure silver (0,6562 oz) 20,4109 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 781,012
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1746 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,075,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1746 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
