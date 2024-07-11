Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,6562 oz) 20,4109 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 781,012

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1746 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,075,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1746 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

