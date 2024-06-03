Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". V-shaped corsage (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. V-shaped corsage. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6399 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

