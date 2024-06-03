Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". V-shaped corsage (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: V-shaped corsage

Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" V-shaped corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" V-shaped corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 289,343

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. V-shaped corsage. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6399 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

