Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". V-shaped corsage (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: V-shaped corsage
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 289,343
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. V-shaped corsage. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6399 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
