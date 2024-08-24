Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1742

Golden coins

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1742
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1742
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1742
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1742 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1742 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1742 СПБ Petersburg type
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 583
Obverse Rouble 1742 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1742 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1742 СПБ Petersburg type Moscow edge Inscription
Average price 9000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type V-shaped corsage
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 140
Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type Corsage is straight
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type The head is small, shifted to the left
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type
Rouble 1742 ММД Moscow type Petersburg edge Inscription
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Poltina 1742 ММД
Reverse Poltina 1742 ММД
Poltina 1742 ММД
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Poltina 1742 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Reverse Poltina 1742 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Poltina 1742 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 82
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 82

Pattern coins

Obverse Rouble 1742 СПБ Pattern Half Body Portrait
Reverse Rouble 1742 СПБ Pattern Half Body Portrait
Rouble 1742 СПБ Pattern Half Body Portrait
Average price
Sales
0 0
