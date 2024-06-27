Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24860 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (160) XF (195) VF (121) F (3) No grade (59) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (10) AU58 (19) AU55 (25) AU53 (26) AU50 (13) XF45 (27) XF40 (16) VF35 (12) VF30 (2) VF20 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (8) Service ННР (8) NGC (40) RNGA (4) PCGS (5)

