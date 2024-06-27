Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,132,906

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (583) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24860 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (90)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (62)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (26)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (22)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Imperial Coin (29)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (36)
  • Künker (57)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (9)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (15)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • OLNZ (3)
  • Rare Coins (46)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (14)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (31)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (11)
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
3595 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1742 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search