Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,132,906
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (583) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24860 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (90)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (62)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (11)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (26)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (22)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Imperial Coin (29)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (36)
- Künker (57)
- Marciniak (3)
- MS67 (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (9)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (15)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (14)
- OLNZ (3)
- Rare Coins (46)
- Rauch (9)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (14)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (31)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Знак (11)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
3595 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search