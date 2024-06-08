Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type". Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Moscow edge Inscription
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,132,906
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Moscow edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
