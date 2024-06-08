Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type". Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Moscow edge Inscription

Obverse Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" Moscow edge Inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" Moscow edge Inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,132,906

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Moscow edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
7029 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

