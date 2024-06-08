Rouble 1742 СПБ "Petersburg type". Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Moscow edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

