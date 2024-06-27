Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31152 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,821.25. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Сondition AU (15) XF (21) VF (40) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) VF35 (5) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) Service NGC (6) ННР (1) PCGS (1) RNGA (1)

