Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 560,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31152 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,821.25. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9277 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
