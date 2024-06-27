Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 560,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31152 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,821.25. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9277 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1742 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
