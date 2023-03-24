Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1742 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1742 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1742 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,680

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1742 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6445 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 ММД at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1742 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

