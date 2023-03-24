Poltina 1742 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1742 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6445 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

