Poltina 1742 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,680
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1742 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6445 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
