Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". The head is small, shifted to the left (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The head is small, shifted to the left. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service ННР (1)