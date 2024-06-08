Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". The head is small, shifted to the left (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: The head is small, shifted to the left
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 289,343
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The head is small, shifted to the left. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10106 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
18250 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
