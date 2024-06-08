Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". The head is small, shifted to the left (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: The head is small, shifted to the left

Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" The head is small, shifted to the left - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" The head is small, shifted to the left - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 289,343

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The head is small, shifted to the left. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10106 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
18250 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1742 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search