Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 76,816
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1742 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
1576 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
