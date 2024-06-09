Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 76,816

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1742 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
1576 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1742 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
