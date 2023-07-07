Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Petersburg edge Inscription
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 289,343
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Petersburg edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
16565 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
