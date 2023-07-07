Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Petersburg edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)