Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Petersburg edge Inscription

Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" Petersburg edge Inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" Petersburg edge Inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 289,343

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Petersburg edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
16565 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

