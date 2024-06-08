Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". Corsage is straight (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Corsage is straight

Obverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" Corsage is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" Corsage is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 289,343

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Corsage is straight. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - October 9, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1742 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

