Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". Corsage is straight (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Corsage is straight
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 289,343
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1742
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Corsage is straight. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
