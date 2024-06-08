Rouble 1742 ММД "Moscow type". Corsage is straight (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1742 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Corsage is straight. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

