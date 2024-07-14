Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 835,157
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 72000 JPY
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
2238 $
Price in auction currency 204671 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
