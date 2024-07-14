Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

