Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 835,157

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 72000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
2238 $
Price in auction currency 204671 RUB
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1751 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble
