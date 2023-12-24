Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (46) XF (29) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (5) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (11) AU50 (7) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (10) RNGA (6) ННР (7)

