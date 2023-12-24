Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 535,898

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • HAYNAULT (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1525 $
Price in auction currency 1405 EUR
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1757 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search