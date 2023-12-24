Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 535,898
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (18)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- HAYNAULT (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1525 $
Price in auction currency 1405 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
