Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
