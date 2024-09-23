Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1744 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1744 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search