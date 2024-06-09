Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 249,079

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1747 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the RND auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
