Rouble 1747 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 249,079
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1747 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the RND auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
