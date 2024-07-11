Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,782

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 114355 RUB
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

