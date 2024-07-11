Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (80) XF (86) VF (17) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (6) AU58 (14) AU55 (12) AU53 (20) AU50 (12) XF45 (16) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (9) NGC (16) RNGA (5) PCGS (1)

