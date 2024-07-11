Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,782
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 114355 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
