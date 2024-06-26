Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (64) XF (49) VF (26) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (13) AU53 (4) AU50 (11) XF45 (8) XF40 (10) VF35 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (3) NGC (9) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

