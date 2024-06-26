Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
