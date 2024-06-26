Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

