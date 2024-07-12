Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,026,529

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1750 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 49300 RUB
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1846 $
Price in auction currency 1701 EUR
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

