Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1750 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (99) XF (91) VF (74) F (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (18) AU55 (16) AU53 (6) AU50 (14) XF45 (14) XF40 (10) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (25) ННР (11) CGC (2) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (49)

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (29)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (2)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

DNW (2)

Empire (14)

Florange (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (1)

Heritage (12)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (9)

Inasta (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (14)

Künker (27)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (1)

MUNZE (7)

Münzenonline (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (14)

Numisbalt (3)

OLNZ (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (29)

Rauch (3)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (2)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (4)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)

Знак (5)