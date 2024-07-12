Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1750 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,026,529
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1750 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 49300 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1750 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
