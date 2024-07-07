Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,6562 oz) 20,4109 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 427,107

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1745 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Денежка - February 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Денежка - February 24, 2024
Seller Денежка
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1745 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

