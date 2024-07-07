Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,45 g
- Pure silver (0,6562 oz) 20,4109 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 427,107
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1745 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1745 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
