Rouble 1745 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1745 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

