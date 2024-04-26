Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

