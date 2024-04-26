Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
