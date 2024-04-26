Rouble 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

