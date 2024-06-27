Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". One long curl on the shoulder (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: One long curl on the shoulder
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 391,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. One long curl on the shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17736 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
