Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". One long curl on the shoulder (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: One long curl on the shoulder

Obverse Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" One long curl on the shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" One long curl on the shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 391,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. One long curl on the shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17736 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1761 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search