Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 72777 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

