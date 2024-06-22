Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 72777 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
