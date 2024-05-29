Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1742 $
Price in auction currency 1605 EUR
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1744 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
