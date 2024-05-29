Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1742 $
Price in auction currency 1605 EUR
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1744 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

