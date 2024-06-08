Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1747 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1747 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1747 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 803,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1747 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1747 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

