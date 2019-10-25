Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1753 ММД IШ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1753 ММД IШ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1753 ММД IШ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1753 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

