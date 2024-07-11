Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 508,740
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 51300 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1744 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
