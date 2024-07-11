Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

