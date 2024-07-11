Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 508,740

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1744 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (31)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (28)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (11)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (24)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 51300 RUB
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction CNG - October 18, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1744 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1744 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1744 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search