Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 217,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1756 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

