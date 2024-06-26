Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1756 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 217,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1756 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
