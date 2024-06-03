Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД I. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1752 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1752 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search