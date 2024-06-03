Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД I. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2015.

Сondition AU (4) XF (17) VF (9) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

