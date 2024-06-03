Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1752 ММД I "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД I. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1752 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search