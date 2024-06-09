Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type". Corsage is straight (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Corsage is straight

Obverse Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" Corsage is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" Corsage is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 677,326

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Corsage is straight. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1743 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

