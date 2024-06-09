Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type". Corsage is straight (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Corsage is straight. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (29) VF (11) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3) RNGA (3) ННР (4)

