Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1743 ММД "Moscow type". Corsage is straight (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Corsage is straight
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 677,326
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. Corsage is straight. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (8)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1743 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search