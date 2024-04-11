Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type". The order ribbon is narrow (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: The order ribbon is narrow

Obverse Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" The order ribbon is narrow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" The order ribbon is narrow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,182,785

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. The order ribbon is narrow. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5247 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1754 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search