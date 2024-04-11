Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type". The order ribbon is narrow (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. The order ribbon is narrow. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5247 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) VF35 (2)