Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type". The order ribbon is narrow (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: The order ribbon is narrow
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,182,785
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. The order ribbon is narrow. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5247 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
