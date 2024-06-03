Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1748 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (54) XF (78) VF (50) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) MS60 (6) AU58 (10) AU55 (7) AU53 (9) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (6) VF35 (4) VF20 (1) DETAILS (13) Service NGC (25) ННР (5) RNGA (3) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

