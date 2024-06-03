Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 634,155

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1748 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (34)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

