Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1748 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 634,155
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1748 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (34)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (11)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (8)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (12)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (3)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (10)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (23)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (3)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (7)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (4)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1748 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search