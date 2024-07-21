Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24870 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
19156 $
Price in auction currency 1749636 RUB
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19911 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
