Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24870 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (27) XF (49) VF (19) F (1) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (10) XF40 (14) VF35 (2) VF25 (3) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (14) ННР (2) RNGA (4) PCGS (1)

