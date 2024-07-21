Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24870 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - July 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - July 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
19156 $
Price in auction currency 1749636 RUB
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19911 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

