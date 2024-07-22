Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

