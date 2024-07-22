Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,947,076

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1322 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

