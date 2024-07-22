Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,947,076
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1322 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search