Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,943,560

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

For the sale of Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

