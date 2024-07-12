Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

