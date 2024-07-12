Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1756 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,943,560
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (542) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
