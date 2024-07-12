Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,763. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
