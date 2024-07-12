Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,763. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1785 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

