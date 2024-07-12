Rouble 1752 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,763. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (58) XF (70) VF (35) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (7) AU58 (5) AU55 (11) AU53 (7) AU50 (7) XF45 (18) XF40 (5) VF35 (9) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (3) NGC (21) PCGS (2) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (36)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (19)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Empire (11)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Heritage (15)

Hess Divo (2)

Imperial Coin (9)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (5)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (3)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (2)

Знак (5)