Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 605,137

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

