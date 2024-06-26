Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1753 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 605,137
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
