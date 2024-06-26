Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 596,817

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6426 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (32)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NIKO (9)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1753 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

