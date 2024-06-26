Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6426 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

