Rouble 1753 ММД IП "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 596,817
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6426 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1753 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
