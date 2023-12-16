Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Without pearls under the crown (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. Without pearls under the crown. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (57) XF (33) VF (18) F (1) G (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (12) MS60 (3) AU58 (15) AU55 (3) AU53 (7) AU50 (6) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) G4 (1) Service ННР (11) RNGA (9) NGC (7) PCGS (1)

