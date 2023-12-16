Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Without pearls under the crown (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without pearls under the crown

Obverse Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" Without pearls under the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" Without pearls under the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. Without pearls under the crown. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2001 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
2742 $
Price in auction currency 250739 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

