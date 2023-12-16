Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Without pearls under the crown (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without pearls under the crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. Without pearls under the crown. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2001 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
2742 $
Price in auction currency 250739 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
