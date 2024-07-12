Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52631 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

