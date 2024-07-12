Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 934,738
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52631 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1743 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
