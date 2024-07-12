Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 934,738

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1743 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52631 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1743 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1743 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

